Temple visits Walker and East Carolina

Temple Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 0-2 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 0-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays Temple after C.J. Walker scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 78-76 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Pirates have gone 6-4 in home games. East Carolina ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Owls are 1-0 against AAC opponents. Temple is eighth in the AAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by William Settle averaging 7.0.

East Carolina’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Temple gives up. Temple averages 8.1 more points per game (79.4) than East Carolina allows (71.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is averaging 17 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates.

Quante Berry is averaging nine points and 1.5 steals for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

