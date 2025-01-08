Temple visits Florida Atlantic following Perry’s 29-point game

Temple Owls (8-6, 2-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-6, 1-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (8-6, 2-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-6, 1-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Temple after Mya Perry scored 29 points in Florida Atlantic’s 64-48 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 5-2 at home. Florida Atlantic is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The Temple Owls are 2-1 against AAC opponents. Temple is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 64.1 points per game, 2.2 more than the 61.9 Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Florida Atlantic Owls, while averaging 15.7 points and 1.5 steals.

Tiarra East is averaging 15.3 points for the Temple Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Temple Owls: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

