Temple Owls play the East Carolina Pirates, aim for 4th straight win

Temple Owls (11-6, 5-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-8, 2-4 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (11-6, 5-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-8, 2-4 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over East Carolina.

The Pirates have gone 7-1 at home. East Carolina has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 5-1 in conference play. Temple is ninth in the AAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Tristen Taylor averaging 3.6.

East Carolina’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Temple allows. Temple averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than East Carolina allows.

The Pirates and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Joyner is shooting 48.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Pirates. Jayla Hearp is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tiarra East is averaging 14.9 points for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.