Temple faces Tulane, seeks 5th straight victory

Tulane Green Wave (11-7, 4-3 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-6, 6-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Owls take on Tulane.

The Owls are 4-3 on their home court. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaleesa Molina averaging 2.5.

The Green Wave have gone 4-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Temple makes 39.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Tulane scores 6.4 more points per game (70.2) than Temple allows (63.8).

The Owls and Green Wave face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiarra East is averaging 15.2 points for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sherese Pittman is averaging 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Green Wave. Victoria Keenan is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

