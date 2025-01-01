Temple faces East Carolina following East’s 21-point game

East Carolina Pirates (8-5, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-5, 1-0 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

East Carolina Pirates (8-5, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-5, 1-0 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts East Carolina after Tiarra East scored 21 points in Temple’s 97-74 victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Owls have gone 1-3 in home games. Temple is ninth in the AAC scoring 64.9 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Pirates have gone 0-1 against AAC opponents. East Carolina has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Temple scores 64.9 points, 5.5 more per game than the 59.4 East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 62.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 64.3 Temple gives up.

The Owls and Pirates match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarriyonna Gary averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc.

Amiya Joyner is averaging 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.