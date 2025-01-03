Telfort leads Butler against St. John’s after 25-point game

Butler Bulldogs (7-7, 0-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-3, 2-1 Big East) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (7-7, 0-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-3, 2-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces St. John’s after Jahmyl Telfort scored 25 points in Butler’s 73-65 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm are 9-0 in home games. St. John’s has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 against conference opponents. Butler ranks third in the Big East with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Screen averaging 4.3.

St. John’s averages 82.7 points, 13.1 more per game than the 69.6 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The Red Storm and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deivon Smith is averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Red Storm.

Screen is averaging seven points, six rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.