Telfort and Butler host St. John’s

Butler Bulldogs (7-7, 0-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-3, 2-1 Big East) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (7-7, 0-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-3, 2-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -11.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits St. John’s after Jahmyl Telfort scored 25 points in Butler’s 73-65 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm are 9-0 on their home court. St. John’s has a 10-3 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in Big East play. Butler is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. John’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Butler allows. Butler averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Red Storm.

Telfort is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

