Tejada, Williamson lead Towson past Hofstra 65-60

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 16 points to lead Towson and Dylan Williamson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 16 points to lead Towson and Dylan Williamson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.9 seconds left as the Tigers knocked off Hofstra 65-60 on Thursday night.

Tejada shot 5 for 15 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (9-9, 4-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Nendah Tarke shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Messiah Jones had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Jean Aranguren led the Pride (10-8, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and five assists. Michael Graham added 12 points and seven rebounds. TJ Gadsden also had 11 points.

Jones scored seven points in the first half and Towson went into the break trailing 41-32. Tejada scored a team-high 11 points for Towson in the second half.

Up next for Towson is a Saturday matchup with Stony Brook at home. Hofstra visits Drexel on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.