Tejada and Towson secure 65-61 OT win over UNC Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 21 points, including six in overtime, as Towson took down UNC Wilmington 65-61 on Thursday night.

Tejada shot 7 of 21 from the field, including 3 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Tigers (6-8, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Christian May added 10 points while going 4 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had eight rebounds.

The Seahawks (10-4, 0-1) were led in scoring by Harlan Obioha, who finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Donovan Newby added 17 points and seven assists. Josh Corbin also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

