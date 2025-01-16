Tedrick Washington Jr. scores 17 as Southeast Missouri State tops Tennessee Tech 77-70

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 17 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee Tech 77-70 on Thursday…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 17 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee Tech 77-70 on Thursday night.

Washington also added three steals for the Redhawks (10-9, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Braxton Stacker and Rob Martin both scored 13.

The Golden Eagles (9-9, 4-3) were led by Jaylon Johnson with 21 points. Ola Ajiboye added 13 points. Daniel Egbuniwe finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.