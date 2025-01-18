TCU plays No. 25 Baylor on 5-game road slide

TCU Horned Frogs (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-5, 3-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-5, 3-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU will try to end its five-game road skid when the Horned Frogs face No. 25 Baylor.

The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Baylor has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs are 2-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Baylor averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Baylor allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Nunn is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.7 points.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Horned Frogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

