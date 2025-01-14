TCU hosts Utah after Ausar’s 21-point outing

Utah Utes (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-6, 2-2 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Utah Utes (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-6, 2-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits TCU after Ezra Ausar scored 21 points in Utah’s 83-62 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Horned Frogs have gone 9-0 at home. TCU is 4-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Utes have gone 1-3 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is seventh in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Lawson Lovering averaging 2.7.

TCU makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Utah scores 15.4 more points per game (81.1) than TCU allows (65.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Gabe Madsen is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 16.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.