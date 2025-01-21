TCU hosts No. 12 Kansas after Dickinson’s 25-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-7, 3-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kansas visits TCU after Hunter Dickinson scored 25 points in Kansas’ 84-74 win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs are 9-1 in home games. TCU scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 4-2 in conference games. Kansas is fourth in the Big 12 with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Dickinson averaging 10.2.

TCU scores 70.4 points, 6.9 more per game than the 63.5 Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Horned Frogs.

Dajuan Harris is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 assists for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

