Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Taylor's 23 lead SIU-Edwardsville…

Taylor’s 23 lead SIU-Edwardsville over Western Illinois 77-66

The Associated Press

January 3, 2025, 12:43 AM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 23 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Western Illinois 77-66 on Thursday night.

Taylor shot 9 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (8-6, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Brian Taylor II went 7 of 9 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Ring Malith finished 3 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

Marko Maletic finished with 28 points for the Leathernecks (7-7, 1-2). Ryan Myers added 17 points, four assists and two steals for Western Illinois. Sean Smith had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up