Taylor leads Utah Tech against Seattle U after 22-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (3-12, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-11, 0-2 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-12, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-11, 0-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Seattle U after Ellie Taylor scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 74-65 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Trailblazers have gone 3-4 in home games. Utah Tech gives up 75.0 points and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Redhawks are 0-2 in WAC play. Seattle U has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah Tech averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 57.5 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 75.0 Utah Tech gives up.

The Trailblazers and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chardonnay Hartley is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Trailblazers.

Taisiya Kozlova averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.