Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville against Tennessee State after 25-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-6, 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-11, 2-4 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-6, 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-11, 2-4 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays Tennessee State after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 25 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 67-59 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Tigers are 5-2 in home games. Tennessee State is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 4-2 in conference matchups. SIU-Edwardsville is the leader in the OVC giving up just 64.8 points per game while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Tennessee State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). SIU-Edwardsville averages 71.9 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 74.7 Tennessee State gives up.

The Tigers and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Weston is averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers.

Taylor is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 18 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.