Taylor leads Central Arkansas against Stetson after 29-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (5-10, 1-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (3-12, 1-1 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits Stetson after Layne Taylor scored 29 points in Central Arkansas’ 71-65 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Hatters are 2-3 on their home court. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN scoring 73.2 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Bears are 1-1 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stetson is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Stetson gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Hatters.

Taylor averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 2-8, averaging 73.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

