Taylor leads Central Arkansas against Bellarmine after 27-point performance

Bellarmine Knights (3-11, 0-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bellarmine Knights (3-11, 0-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (4-10, 0-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Bellarmine after Layne Taylor scored 27 points in Central Arkansas’ 89-83 overtime loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bears are 4-2 on their home court. Central Arkansas ranks second in the ASUN in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Elias Cato paces the Bears with 5.0 boards.

The Knights are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine ranks sixth in the ASUN scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Jack Karasinski averaging 6.0.

Central Arkansas is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 72.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 78.0 Central Arkansas allows.

The Bears and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bears.

Ben Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.