Taylor duo rallies SIU Edwardsville to 87-80 victory over Tennessee State in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brian Taylor II had 23 points and Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 to help SIU Edwardsville rally to beat Tennessee State 87-80 in overtime on Thursday night.

Brian Taylor added five rebounds for the Cougars (12-6, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ray’Sean Taylor made three 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws, adding three steals. Ring Malith shot 6 of 9 from the floor and scored 16.

Aaron Nkrumah led the way for the Tigers (6-12, 2-5) with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Carlous Williams added 13 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Ron Jessamy finished with 11 points.

Ray’SeanTaylor made two free throws with three seconds left to force OT tied at 75.

