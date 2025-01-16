Taylor and Utah Tech host Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (3-12, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-11, 0-2 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-12, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-11, 0-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts Seattle U after Ellie Taylor scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 74-65 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Trailblazers have gone 3-4 in home games. Utah Tech is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Redhawks are 0-2 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah Tech averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Trailblazers and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Trailblazers.

Christeina Bryan is averaging 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.