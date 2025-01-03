Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville host Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 1-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville…

Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 1-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Lindenwood after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 23 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 77-66 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars are 5-1 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 1-2 in OVC play. Lindenwood ranks sixth in the OVC with 13.1 assists per game led by Markeith Browning II averaging 3.5.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

The Cougars and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Cougars.

Reggie Bass averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

