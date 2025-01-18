Tavarez scores 32 as Charleston beats Northeastern 87-85

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez put up 32 points as Charleston beat Northeastern 87-85 on Saturday night. Tavarez went…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez put up 32 points as Charleston beat Northeastern 87-85 on Saturday night.

Tavarez went 11 of 17 from the field (8 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Cougars (15-4, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Ante Brzovic scored 24 points and added nine rebounds. Derrin Boyd shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

Rashad King led the way for the Huskies (10-9, 2-4) with 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Harold Woods added 20 points and nine rebounds for Northeastern. Youri Fritz had 13 points.

Charleston used an 11-0 second-half run come back from a six-point deficit and take the lead at 72-67 with 5:57 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Tavarez scored 13 second-half points.

