Tavarez scores 15, Charleston knocks off Campbell 67-61

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez and Derrin Boyd scored 15 points apiece to help Charleston defeat Campbell 67-61 on Thursday night.

Tavarez added five rebounds for the Cougars (14-4, 4-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Boyd shot 4 for 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Lazar Djokovic shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 15 rebounds.

The Fighting Camels (7-11, 2-3) were led by Colby Duggan, who posted 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Campbell also got 14 points from Jasin Sinani. Cameron Gregory had 10 points and two steals.

Tavarez scored eight points in the first half for Charleston, which led 33-30 at halftime. Boyd’s 3-pointer with 1:59 remaining in the second half gave Charleston the lead for good at 63-60.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Charleston hosts Northeastern and Campbell hosts Monmouth.

