Tate scores 20 as Appalachian State downs James Madison 58-50

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Myles Tate had 20 points in Appalachian State’s 58-50 win over James Madison on Saturday night.

Tate added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Mountaineers (11-7, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Dior Conners scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc. CJ Huntley had seven points and shot 3 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Dukes (10-9, 3-4) were led in scoring by Bryce Lindsay, who finished with 13 points. Mark Freeman added 10 points and four assists for James Madison. Eddie Ricks III also put up nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Appalachian State’s next game is Thursday against Arkansas State on the road, and James Madison visits Old Dominion on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

