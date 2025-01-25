Tate scores 16, Appalachian State beats UL Monroe 66-58

MONROE, La. (AP) — Myles Tate had 16 points in Appalachian State’s 66-58 victory against UL Monroe on Saturday. Tate…

Tate added five rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-8, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). CJ Huntley added 10 points while going 4 of 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) while he also had 12 rebounds. Jalil Beaubrun had 10 points and shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

The Warhawks (4-17, 0-8) were led in scoring by Jalen Bolden, who finished with 12 points, four assists and three steals. Tyreese Watson added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for UL Monroe. Makai Willis finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. The loss was the Warhawks’ 10th straight.

Appalachian State plays Wednesday against Old Dominion at home, and UL Monroe hosts South Alabama on Monday.

