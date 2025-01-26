Tate leads Mississippi Valley State against Southern after 21-point performance

Southern Jaguars (11-8, 6-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-18, 0-7 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southern Jaguars (11-8, 6-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-18, 0-7 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Southern after Arthur Tate scored 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 65-54 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-3 at home. Mississippi Valley State is 2-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars are 6-0 in SWAC play. Southern has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

Mississippi Valley State averages 53.5 points per game, 16.2 fewer points than the 69.7 Southern gives up. Southern’s 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (50.6%).

The Delta Devils and Jaguars face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 10.3 points for the Jaguars. Dionjahe Thomas is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 54.0 points, 24.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

