Tate leads Appalachian State against Coastal Carolina after 22-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on Coastal Carolina after Myles Tate scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 72-61 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-2 at home. Appalachian State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. CJ Huntley leads the Mountaineers with 5.4 boards.

The Chanticleers are 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Appalachian State makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Coastal Carolina averages 69.2 points per game, 4.2 more than the 65.0 Appalachian State allows.

The Mountaineers and Chanticleers match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Mountaineers.

Rasheed Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

