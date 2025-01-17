Tarleton State visits Grand Canyon for conference matchup

Tarleton State Texans (8-11, 3-1 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-5, 2-1 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tarleton State Texans (8-11, 3-1 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-5, 2-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bubu Benjamin and Tarleton State visit Tyon Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon in WAC action Saturday.

The Antelopes have gone 10-1 at home. Grand Canyon is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Texans are 3-1 in conference play. Tarleton State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Grand Canyon is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

The Antelopes and Texans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Antelopes.

Benjamin is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Texans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

