Tarleton State visits Cal Baptist following Lemon’s 39-point game

Tarleton State Texans (11-7, 2-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (5-11, 2-0 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Tarleton State after Khloe Lemon scored 39 points in Cal Baptist’s 77-50 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Lancers are 2-5 in home games. Cal Baptist is fifth in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Anaiyah Tu’ua averaging 5.7.

The Texans are 2-1 in conference games. Tarleton State is the best team in the WAC giving up only 56.8 points per game while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

Cal Baptist averages 62.9 points, 6.1 more per game than the 56.8 Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Cal Baptist allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Schmidt is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Lancers.

Arieona Rosborough is shooting 43.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Texans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

