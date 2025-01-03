Tarleton State Texans take on the UT Arlington Mavericks, look for 5th straight win

Tarleton State Texans (9-6) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-6) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State seeks…

Tarleton State Texans (9-6) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-6)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Texans take on UT Arlington.

The Mavericks are 4-0 on their home court. UT Arlington leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 36.0 boards. Avery Brittingham paces the Mavericks with 9.0 rebounds.

The Texans are 2-4 on the road. Tarleton State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Arlington’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.3 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 59.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 66.1 UT Arlington allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koi Love is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Arieona Rosborough is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Texans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

