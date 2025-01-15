Tarleton State plays Cal Baptist, aims for 5th straight home win

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-8, 1-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (7-11, 2-1 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-8, 1-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (7-11, 2-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Cal Baptist looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Texans are 5-1 on their home court. Tarleton State gives up 71.7 points and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Lancers are 1-1 against conference opponents. Cal Baptist has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 74.8 points per game, 3.1 more than the 71.7 Tarleton State allows to opponents.

The Texans and Lancers match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Texans.

Dominique Daniels Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

