Tarleton State hosts UT Arlington following Smith’s 24-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-7) at Tarleton State Texans (5-10)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Tarleton State after Diante Smith scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 80-72 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Texans are 4-1 on their home court. Tarleton State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 2-4 on the road. UT Arlington has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tarleton State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). UT Arlington averages 5.3 more points per game (78.1) than Tarleton State gives up to opponents (72.8).

The Texans and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Texans.

Jaden Wells is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.