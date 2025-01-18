Tarleton State hosts San Antonio and Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-2, 3-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-8, 2-2 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-2, 3-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-8, 2-2 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits Tarleton State after Trinity San Antonio scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-67 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Texans are 8-1 in home games. Tarleton State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Antelopes are 3-0 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon averages 17.9 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by San Antonio with 5.5.

Tarleton State is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The Texans and Antelopes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Texans.

San Antonio is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 steals for the Antelopes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 82.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

