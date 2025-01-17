Tarleton State hosts Grand Canyon after San Antonio’s 25-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-2, 3-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-8, 2-2 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-2, 3-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-8, 2-2 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays Tarleton State after Trinity San Antonio scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-67 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Texans have gone 8-1 at home. Tarleton State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Antelopes are 3-0 against conference opponents. Grand Canyon has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Tarleton State is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Tarleton State allows.

The Texans and Antelopes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Texans.

Laura Erikstrup is averaging 15.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Antelopes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 82.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

