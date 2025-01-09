Tarleton State earns 74-66 win against Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Keitenn Bristow scored 24 points as Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 74-66 on Thursday night.…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Keitenn Bristow scored 24 points as Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 74-66 on Thursday night.

Bristow added seven rebounds for the Texans (7-10, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Chris Mpaka added 18 points while going 7 of 12 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Izzy Miles had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

Dominique Ford led the way for the Thunderbirds (8-8, 0-2) with 21 points. Brock Felder added 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four blocks for Southern Utah. JT Langston Jr. also had 10 points and six rebounds. The Thunderbirds extended their losing streak to six straight.

