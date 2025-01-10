Tankersley and Alcorn State host Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (0-14, 0-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays Alabama A&M after Marcus Tankersley scored 25 points in Alcorn State’s 72-69 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves are 0-1 on their home court. Alcorn State is 0-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in conference games. Alabama A&M ranks eighth in college basketball with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lorenzo Downey averaging 1.6.

Alcorn State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 76.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 81.9 Alcorn State allows to opponents.

The Braves and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keionte Cornelius is averaging 10.3 points for the Braves.

London Riley is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 0-10, averaging 63.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

