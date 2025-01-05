Tanin, Loyola Chicago Ramblers to visit Lewis, George Washington Revolutionaries

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-5, 1-1 A-10) Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-5, 1-1 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes George Washington and Loyola Chicago face off on Sunday.

The Revolutionaries are 5-2 on their home court. George Washington scores 62.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Ramblers are 1-2 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

George Washington is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago averages 63.5 points per game, 4.3 more than the 59.2 George Washington gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is averaging 12.3 points for the Revolutionaries.

Naelle is shooting 42.7% and averaging 10.9 points for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 58.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.