Tanin, Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off against the Fordham Rams

Fordham Rams (9-6, 3-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-6, 2-3 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays Fordham in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Ramblers are 7-4 on their home court. Loyola Chicago averages 62.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Rams are 3-1 against A-10 opponents. Fordham scores 63.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Loyola Chicago scores 62.5 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 60.7 Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Loyola Chicago gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle is averaging 9.6 points for the Ramblers.

Taylor Donaldson is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 58.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.