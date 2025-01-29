Tandy scores 26, Florida Atlantic beats UTSA 94-74

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — KyKy Tandy’s 26 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat UTSA 94-74 on Wednesday night. Tandy shot…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — KyKy Tandy’s 26 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat UTSA 94-74 on Wednesday night.

Tandy shot 9 for 11, including 8 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Owls (11-10, 4-4 American Athletic Conference). Kaleb Glenn scored 17 points while going 7 of 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Matas Vokietaitis had 12 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

Damari Monsanto led the Roadrunners (9-11, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Marcus Millender added 19 points and two steals for UTSA. Primo Spears also had 16 points and five assists.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 10:20 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 47-32 at halftime, with Tandy racking up 11 points. Florida Atlantic pulled away with a 16-3 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 21 points. Tandy led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

Up next for Florida Atlantic is a Sunday matchup with South Florida at home. UTSA visits North Texas on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.