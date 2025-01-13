Tanahj Pettway powers Prairie View A&M to 75-64 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Tanahj Pettway finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead Prairie View A&M to…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Tanahj Pettway finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead Prairie View A&M to a 75-64 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Braelon Bush added 18 points and three steals for the Panthers (4-13, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Orlando Horton Jr. scored eight.

The Golden Lions (3-13, 0-3) were led by Christian Moore with 22 points and seven rebounds. Doctor Bradley added 12 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Raphael Dumont scored nine.

