Talford puts up 25, Winthrop knocks off South Carolina Upstate 95-76

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 25 points as Winthrop beat South Carolina Upstate 95-76 on Thursday night.

Talford added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (11-5, 1-0 Big South Conference). KJ Doucet scored 22 points and added 11 rebounds. Nick Johnson shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Mister Dean led the Spartans (4-12, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Carmelo Adkins added 14 points and Andrew McConnell recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

