Talford leads Winthrop against Radford after 25-point game

Winthrop Eagles (11-5, 1-0 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Winthrop Eagles (11-5, 1-0 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays Radford after Kelton Talford scored 25 points in Winthrop’s 95-76 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Highlanders have gone 5-0 in home games. Radford ranks third in the Big South in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Josiah Harris paces the Highlanders with 6.9 boards.

The Eagles are 1-0 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

Radford is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop averages 14.3 more points per game (85.6) than Radford gives up (71.3).

The Highlanders and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Maclin is averaging 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Highlanders.

Kasen Harrison is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.