Talford and Winthrop host Radford

Winthrop Eagles (11-5, 1-0 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Radford after Kelton Talford scored 25 points in Winthrop’s 95-76 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Highlanders have gone 5-0 at home. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 74.1 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is second in the Big South with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 3.6.

Radford’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Highlanders.

Talford is averaging 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

