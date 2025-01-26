Tait-Jones scores 32 as UCSD defeats Cal State Northridge 79-54

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 32 points as UC San Diego beat Cal State Northridge 79-54 on Saturday…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 32 points as UC San Diego beat Cal State Northridge 79-54 on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones shot 10 of 14 from the field and 12 for 13 from the free-throw line for the Tritons (17-4, 7-2 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie added 19 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc while he also had seven rebounds and five steals. Justin Rochelin had eight points and went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Scotty Washington led the way for the Matadors (13-7, 5-4) with 17 points. Cal State Northridge also got 15 points from Marcus Adams Jr.. Keonte Jones had seven points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

