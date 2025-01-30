Tait-Jones leads UCSD against Hawaii

UCSD Tritons (17-4, 7-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-8, 4-5 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM…

UCSD Tritons (17-4, 7-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-8, 4-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -8; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits Hawaii after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 32 points in UCSD’s 79-54 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 10-4 on their home court. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Tanner Christensen leads the Rainbow Warriors with 7.3 boards.

The Tritons have gone 7-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Tait-Jones averaging 10.6.

Hawaii’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The Rainbow Warriors and Tritons match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Williams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Gytis Nemeiksa is shooting 45.1% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tait-Jones is shooting 59.2% and averaging 19.7 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

