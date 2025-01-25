Tait-Jones and UCSD host CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-6, 5-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (16-4, 6-2 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-6, 5-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (16-4, 6-2 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -11; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts CSU Northridge after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 25 points in UCSD’s 77-63 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Tritons are 7-2 in home games. UCSD is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Matadors are 5-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

UCSD averages 80.1 points, 9.3 more per game than the 70.8 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 18.8 more points per game (81.7) than UCSD gives up (62.9).

The Tritons and Matadors square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Gray is averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 steals for the Tritons. Tait-Jones is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 14.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

