Tait-Jones’ 25 lead UCSD past Cal Poly 95-68

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ 25 points helped UCSD defeat Cal Poly 95-68 on Thursday.

Tait-Jones shot 6 of 9 from the field and 13 for 14 from the line for the Tritons (14-2, 4-0 Big West Conference). Hayden Gray scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added six steals. Nordin Kapic had 16 points and shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Tritons picked up their 12th straight win.

Owen Koonce finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs (6-11, 0-5). Guzman Vasilic added 15 points for Cal Poly. Peter Bandelj had 12 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. UCSD hosts UC Irvine and Cal Poly hosts UCSB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

