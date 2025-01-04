Tahj Staveskie scores 20 to help Cleveland State secure 67-61 victory over IU Indianapolis

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tahj Staveskie scored 20 points to help Cleveland State defeat IU Indianapolis 67-61 on Saturday night for…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tahj Staveskie scored 20 points to help Cleveland State defeat IU Indianapolis 67-61 on Saturday night for its sixth straight victory.

Staveskie shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (10-6, 4-1 Horizon League). Tevin Smith added 15 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Arnett had 15 points.

The Jaguars (5-12, 1-5) were led by Timaris Brown with 19 points and seven rebounds. Jarvis Walker added 13 points and Alec Millender scored 10. It was the seventh loss in a row for the Jaguars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.