Tabeling and Ohio host Western Michigan

Ohio Bobcats (3-9, 1-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-8, 1-1 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Western Michigan after Bailey Tabeling scored 28 points in Ohio’s 71-55 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Broncos are 3-3 on their home court. Western Michigan allows 65.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in MAC play. Ohio averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Western Michigan is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Western Michigan has given up to its opponents (42.0%).

The Broncos and Bobcats face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.8 points and 4.7 assists.

Tabeling is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

