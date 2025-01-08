Tabeling and Ohio host Western Michigan

Ohio Bobcats (3-9, 1-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-8, 1-1 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (3-9, 1-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-8, 1-1 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Western Michigan after Bailey Tabeling scored 28 points in Ohio’s 71-55 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Broncos are 3-3 on their home court. Western Michigan gives up 65.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in conference games. Ohio is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

Western Michigan averages 58.0 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 73.6 Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Western Michigan gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

